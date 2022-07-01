UrduPoint.com

ICC Marks 20th Birthday With Ukraine In Sights

Faizan Hashmi Published July 01, 2022 | 01:50 PM

The Hague, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :The International Criminal Court marks its 20th anniversary on Friday, with the Ukraine war giving the tribunal new impetus after two decades of criticism and controversy.

Since its founding Rome Statute entered force on July 1, 2002, the world's only permanent war crimes court has had a poor record of just five convictions.

But The Hague-based ICC remains the court of last resort for grave charges such as genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and aggression, when member states are unable or unwilling to prosecute.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent ICC investigation into alleged war crimes has made the international community realise the importance of the rule of law, says ICC prosecutor Karim Khan.

"If we don't hold on to the law today, I think there is very little hope for anybody's tomorrow," Khan told AFP in an interview in May.

"That growing realisation has been rendered more acute because of the events of the 24th of February and the events in Ukraine -- and I think it's long overdue."The ICC is holding a special 20th anniversary conference on Friday to mark the occasion, with speakers including its current president Piotr Hofmanski and prosecutor Khan.

