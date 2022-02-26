Iceland lifts all COVID-19 restrictions

HELSINKI, Feb. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) --:Effective Feb. 25, Iceland removed all COVID-19 restrictions, including those on international travel.

According to the country's government, there are now no numerical limits for indoor or outdoor social gatherings, no health restrictions in schools and no quarantine requirements for those infected by COVID-19.

Travelers are now able to visit the country regardless of vaccination status.

Meanwhile, Iceland's COVID-19 infection rate remains high, with over 2,000 new cases reported per day. There is no comparable increase in the number of severe COVID-19 cases.

The country's chief epidemiologist is banking on herd immunity, saying that the way out of the pandemic is a widespread herd immunity against COVID-19, that is to say, an infection of up to 80 percent of the population, according to a government press release.