Illusion Institution: A Croatian Museum Goes Global

Illusion institution: A Croatian museum goes global

Zagreb, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Seeing your own head on a platter or posing for a photo while walking on the ceiling -- absurd images served up by a Croatian museum that has gone global.

"It's something different, it makes you use your brain but it's also fun," says Roko Zivkovic, who set up the original Museum of Illusions with one of his friends in Zagreb in 2015.

Inspired by a US science tv show called "Brain Games", they wanted to create a place where visitors could be entertained while stimulating their grey cells -- and now they have licensed franchises from New York to Kuala Lumpur.

The museum displays dozens of optical illusions, including the visitor favourites "Head on a Platter", the "Ames room", which has an Alice In Wonderland effect on the size of the people in it, and the anti-gravity room.

"I almost fell down, I had to climb all the time," says nine-year-old Dora, exhilarated from her experience of weightlessness.

French student Yousfi Mezyan, 22, touring the museum with his friend, says he appreciated that the exhibits "make you think a bit".

