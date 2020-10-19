UrduPoint.com
IMF Says Ready To Help Lebanon Overcome Crisis

BEIRUT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :A senior official at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Monday that the fund is ready to help Lebanon overcome its multiple crises, LBCI local tv channel reported.

"The IMF is ready to engage in talks with the new cabinet to provide it with financial support," Jihad Azour, director of the middle East and Central Asia Department at the IMF, said in an interview with the local TV channel.

Azour added that the first step is for the Lebanese government to present a comprehensive and reliable reform program that will help Lebanon address its multiple economic and financial problems.

He noted that this program must also be supported by various parties and be directed to restoring confidence and economic stability.

Lebanon is currently awaiting the formation of a new cabinet to resume talks with the IMF in a bid to unlock support for the country after starting with necessary structural reforms.

