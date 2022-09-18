UrduPoint.com

In-form Udinese Beat Inter To Move Top

Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Milan, Sept 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :Udinese became provisional leaders of Serie A on Sunday after beating Inter Milan 3-1 to claim their fifth win in a row.

Andrea Sottil's surprise package continued their impressive start to the season after Milan Skriniar's 22nd-minute own goal and late headers from Jaka Bijol and Tolgay Arslan earned them the three points.

Udinese are two points ahead of Napoli, Atalanta and AC Milan after bouncing back from Nicolo Barella's superb early free-kick opener for Inter.

The chasing trio all play on Sunday and have the chance to claim the summit.

Champions Milan host Napoli at the San Siro in the weekend's headline match, while Atalanta head to fifth-placed Roma hoping to maintain their unbeaten record.

"We always give 100 percent, we're a good group of players," said Arslan.

"Let's keep our heads though, we have a match at Verona in two weeks time and our minds need to be focussed on that, not anything else.

" Inter sit four points off the pace in sixth after their third league defeat of what has been a difficult opening few weeks of the season.

Inter side were deservedly beaten at the Dacia Arena in Udine, creating little and fortunate to not fall behind earlier as Gerard Deulofeu struck the post with 18 minutes remaining.

"It's the third time that we've taken the lead and lost 3-1," said Inter coach Simone Inzaghi.

"We've conceded nine times in three away matches when last year we conceded that many in the first half of the season."Later another side under pressure in Juventus take on bottom side Monza looking to bounce back from a humbling midweek defeat to Benfica which has hurt their Champions League hopes.

