UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

In Germany, Activists Battle Food Waste With Dumpster Diving

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 09:30 AM

In Germany, activists battle food waste with dumpster diving

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Wearing a balaclava and a headlamp under the cover of night, Andrea slips under an imposing fence into the backyard of a Berlin supermarket.

After a few steps, he reaches his target -- a rubbish bin overflowing with pasta, tropical fruits and truffle olive oil, all still in their packaging and, at least visibly, ready for consumption.

"You've got to be fast, respect the sites and most importantly, evade police because it is illegal in Germany to take unsold goods from a bin," said the anti-food-waste activist of his midnight run.

A master's student in physics, 22-year-old Andrea, who declined to give his full name, said he was not dumpster diving out of financial need.

Rather, he participates in the raids, sometimes in a group, for "political reasons".

"I'm fighting the system that's based on over-consumption.

My grandmother always said: 'don't throw food away'. But people prefer to dump things rather than give them away for free," he complained.

Filling up his 60-litre (16-gallon) backpack, Andrea said he typically shares his haul with his flatmates, or cooks it up and distributes it free in a soup kitchen.

But his activism comes at great personal risk.

Carrying a penalty reaching up to hundreds of Euros (Dollars), dumpster diving is considered theft in Germany.

Objects disposed of in a bin on private grounds remain the property of the person who threw them away until they are collected by the dump truck.

Nevertheless, hundreds of activists across Germany still choose to carry on in the hope that they can force the industry to take action to end food waste.

Related Topics

Police Student Oil Germany Berlin National University All From Industry

Recent Stories

NCM warns of poor visibility due to fog

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets French FM

10 hours ago

Naya Pakistan Housing Program: two more sites sele ..

10 hours ago

PML-N government ruined national exchequer: Raja B ..

9 hours ago

Shakib stars as Bangladesh stun West Indies with s ..

10 hours ago

Southwestern China rattled by series of quakes

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.