UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

In Land Of 'manana,' Pandemic Sparks Rush For Wills

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 10:00 AM

In land of 'manana,' pandemic sparks rush for wills

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Fear of dying from the coronavirus led Laura Villa to finally get around to doing what many Mexicans had put off until the pandemic struck -- making a will.

While Mexicans happily accept a gift of a sugar skull with their name on it for the Day of the Dead celebration, they are less comfortable talking about matters of inheritance when it comes to discussions of death.

"We Mexicans often leave things until 'manana' (tomorrow) and don't like to talk about wills. It's a bad omen," said Villa, a 49-year-old financial sector worker and mother of two.

Only five percent of Mexicans with assets to bequeath have drawn up a will, according to the Mexico City notaries association.

As well as being superstitious, many Mexicans see legal procedures as expensive and cumbersome.

As a result, many Mexicans inherit conflicts spanning generations.

Some spend decades living in the homes of their late parents with no property deeds.

- 'Now's the time' - For years, authorities and notaries have staged campaigns and offered assistance and discounts to encourage people to put their affairs in order.

The coronavirus has achieved what they failed to do, with applications to write a will up almost 60 percent, said Luis Antonio Montes de Oca, head of communications for the capital's notaries association.

"We're all going to die and when we see it coming closer, like with Covid-19, people worry more," he told AFP.

At the start of September, Villa formalized her last wishes after paying $118.

"I thought, 'I'm not going to die now. I'm healthy.

' But seeing the pandemic made me decide now's the time to make a will," she said.

With almost 90,000 deaths, Mexico has the world's fourth-highest coronavirus toll. Around 900,000 infections have been officially recorded in the country of around 128 million.

Montes de Oca, who is a notary, has processed about 140 wills so far this year, compared with 90 in 2019.

The pandemic invariably comes up in his conversations with clients, one of whom was bedridden due to the virus.

After a video call in which the patient dictated his will, the notary put on personal protective equipment to visit him, read him the document and have him sign it to make it legal.

"I was very afraid. To avoid infection I asked him to use his own pen to sign so I didn't have to lend him mine," the lawyer said.

"The best thing is that my client recovered," he added.

- 'Reaction of panic' - Dying without leaving a will can cause a serious headache for surviving family members, because without deeds, property cannot be sold or rented out.

Sorting it out is relatively easy when family members agree, but time consuming and expensive in the event of disagreement.

Mexico City authorities have created a special inheritance unit to deal with the issue, including cases of coronavirus victims who left no will.

Many people are now scrambling to avoid leaving grieving relatives with an administrative nightmare.

"There's been a reaction of panic during the pandemic by people wanting to do everything now," said the unit's head, Antonio Ramirez.

"They want to do it so others don't inherit the problem."

Related Topics

Dead World Visit Mexico City Mexico Peruvian Nuevo Sol September 2019 Family Event All From Best Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

41 minutes ago

UAE launches humanitarian, development initiatives ..

10 hours ago

US Withdraws From Deal With China to Promote Sub-N ..

10 hours ago

Arab Coalition destroys six Houthi drones targetin ..

11 hours ago

26 countries together in honour of Frontline Heroe ..

11 hours ago

Martyrs’ Families’ Affairs Office at Abu Dhabi ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.