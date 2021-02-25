India dismiss England for 81, need 49 to win day-night Test

Ahmedabad, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin went past 400 Test wickets as India skittled out England for 81, giving them a target of 49 to win the day-night third Test on Thursday.

Axar Patel claimed five and Ashwin four to end England's second innings in 30.4 overs on day two at the world's biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

Ashwin became the fourth Indian bowler after Anil Kumble (619), Kapil Dev (434) and Harbhajan Singh (417) to enter the 400-wicket club after trapping Jofra Archer lbw for nought.

Patel claimed Zak Crawley with the first ball of the innings and got Jonny Bairstow for his second zero in two innings on the third delivery.

Skipper Joe Root, who took five wickets with the ball earlier, put on 31 runs for the fourth wicket with Ben Stokes who top-scored with 25. Root made 19.

Earlier India were bowled out for 145 in the opening session in response to England's 112 on the viciously turning track.

India and England were tied 1-1 going into the third of the four matches that could decide which of the teams go into the world Test championship final against New Zealand.