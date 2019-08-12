UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Imposes Kashmir Clampdown To Head Off Eid Protests

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 08:50 PM

India imposes Kashmir clampdown to head off Eid protests

Occupied Srinagar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2019 ) :Indian troops clamped tight restrictions on mosques across Kashmir for Monday's Eid al-Adha festival, fearing anti-government protests over the stripping of the Muslim-majority region's autonomy, according to residents.

The Himalayan region's biggest mosque, the Jama Masjid, was ordered shut and people were only allowed to pray in smaller local mosques so that no big crowds could gather, witnesses said.

Kashmir police chief Dilbagh Singh said late Monday "Eid celebrations were peaceful today".

"There was a stray protest in Srinagar but nothing major," he told AFP.

Regional inspector general of police Swayam Prakash Pani added that "there is only a couple of injuries which were reported, otherwise the entire valley, the situation is normal".

Kashmir has been in a security lockdown for eight days as the Hindu nationalist government in New Delhi seeks to snuff out opposition to its move to impose tighter central control over the region.

Internet and phone communications have been cut and tens of thousands of troop reinforcements have flooded the main city of Srinagar and other towns and villages in the Kashmir Valley.

Authorities had eased restrictions temporarily on Sunday to let residents buy food and supplies for Eid, one of the most important Muslim festivals of the year.

But security was tightened again after sporadic protests involving hundreds of people during the day, residents said. Police vans toured the streets late Sunday telling people to stay indoors.

"I can't believe we are forced to be in our homes on this festival. This is the festival of joy and happiness," resident Shanawaz Shah told AFP.

A petition against the lockdown filed by a political activist will be heard in the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

- Too scared to eat - Residents said the security crackdown had made them too fearful to celebrate.

A sheep trader at a Srinagar market, who gave his name as Maqbool, said the number of people buying animals for traditional feasts was sharply lower and he had gone from "huge profits" last year to a "big loss" this time.

Several thousand people took part in one rally after Friday prayers that was broken up with tear gas and shotgun pellets, residents said. But authorities denied there was any protest.

Related Topics

India Protest Supreme Court Police Srinagar New Delhi Buy Gas Sunday Market Mosque Muslim From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives more Eid Al Adha well-wishers

2 hours ago

Sultan bin Zayed visits President&#039;s Represent ..

3 hours ago

Youth are key to UAE’s sustainable development: ..

3 hours ago

VP announces launch of &#039;Emirates Youth Profes ..

4 hours ago

Hong Kong airport authority cancels all flights fo ..

5 hours ago

UAQ Ruler receives Eid Al Adha well-wishers

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.