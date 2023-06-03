India rail crash toll jumps to 50 dead, more than 500 hurt: official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New Delhi, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :At least 50 people have died, more than 500 were injured and many are feared trapped in a multiple train collision in eastern India's Odisha state, a top official said Friday.

"About 50 people have died and over 500 injured. Our top priority now is rescuing (the passengers) and providing health support to the injured," Odisha state chief secretary Pradeep Jena told AFP.