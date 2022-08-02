India reports sixth monkeypox case

NEW DELHI,Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :India recorded its sixth monkeypox case, which is the second case in the national capital, late on Monday, a health department official in Delhi confirmed on Tuesday.

The patient is said to be a Nigerian national with no recent travel history. He was admitted to a government-run hospital for treatment of the viral infection.

According to a report by The Hindu newspaper, the patient is in his thirties and has been living in Delhi for around one year.

"He complained of high fever and skin lesions for the past few days, following which his samples were sent for tests which confirmed monkeypox. Two other persons of African origin suspected of monkeypox have also been admitted to the same government hospital. Their samples have been sent for testing and results are awaited," said the health department official.

Out of the total six monkeypox cases detected in India so far, four have been reported in the southern state of Kerala and two in Delhi.