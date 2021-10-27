UrduPoint.com

India's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 34,215,653

Wed 27th October 2021 | 10:50 AM

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 34,215,653

NEW DELHI, Oct. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,215,653 on Wednesday, as 13,451 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, according to the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 585 deaths due to the pandemic since Tuesday morning took the total death toll to 455,653.

Most of the deaths, 482, were reported from the southern state of Kerala.

"More than 70 percent cases (deaths) are due to comorbidities," according to the data released by the federal health ministry.

There are still 162,661 active COVID-19 cases in the country as there was a decline of 1,155 active cases during the past 24 hours.

"India's active caseload is the lowest in 242 days," said the federal health ministry in a statement.

A total of 33,597,339 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 14,021 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

