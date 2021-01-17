UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's Increasing Human Rights Violations In Kashmir Affect Regional Stability: Prof Cheng

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 11:00 AM

India's increasing human rights violations in Kashmir affect regional stability: Prof Cheng

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :India's increasingly serious violations of human rights in Kashmir seriously affect regional stability and international order.

"Under such circumstances, the international community, especially the major powers in the world, should learn more about the truth in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOJK) and make a common voice to stop India from killing the Kashmiri people and maintain regional peace and world order," Cheng Xizhong, Visiting Professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law said on Sunday.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan has made another diplomatic win against India as the British Parliament strongly debated the worsening situation in IIOJK.

He remarked that in the past few years, Pakistan has been exposing the ongoing Indian atrocities in IIOJK and now the same echo is being heard in the international community, endorsing Pakistan's stance on the issue of Kashmir.

"It is a great success of Pakistan's diplomatic approach and a source of encouragement for Kashmiris," he said in a statement issued here.

Since India amended its constitution to change the status of Kashmir, India has fully occupied Kashmir militarily and brutally suppressed the struggle of the Kashmiri people for the right of self-determination, so the life in IIOJK is marked with extrajudicial killings, illegal arrest of Kashmiri people, abuse of women, communication blockade and denial of access to independent observers to IIOJK.

Cheng Xizhong said, the Kashmir issue is a dispute left over from history and should be properly resolved by peaceful means in accordance with the UN Charter, relevant Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements.

The Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan has always been on the agenda of the UN Security Council, which should continue to pay attention to the situation in IIOJK according to the development of the situation.

The review by the Security Council will help ease the tension in the region and promote the proper settlement of relevant issues.

He said, as a permanent member of the Security Council, China will continue to play a constructive role in maintaining regional peace and stability. India should also seriously consider and actively respond to the demands of the members of the Security Council.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir World United Nations China Parliament Same Women Sunday From

Recent Stories

Local Press: UAE&#039;s vaccine strategy protects ..

21 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 17, 2021 in Pakistan

51 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler offers condolences to Emir of ..

10 hours ago

Expo 2020 Pavilions Premiere to reveal Terra - The ..

11 hours ago

Four killed, two injured in road accident

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.