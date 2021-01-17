BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :India's increasingly serious violations of human rights in Kashmir seriously affect regional stability and international order.

"Under such circumstances, the international community, especially the major powers in the world, should learn more about the truth in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOJK) and make a common voice to stop India from killing the Kashmiri people and maintain regional peace and world order," Cheng Xizhong, Visiting Professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law said on Sunday.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan has made another diplomatic win against India as the British Parliament strongly debated the worsening situation in IIOJK.

He remarked that in the past few years, Pakistan has been exposing the ongoing Indian atrocities in IIOJK and now the same echo is being heard in the international community, endorsing Pakistan's stance on the issue of Kashmir.

"It is a great success of Pakistan's diplomatic approach and a source of encouragement for Kashmiris," he said in a statement issued here.

Since India amended its constitution to change the status of Kashmir, India has fully occupied Kashmir militarily and brutally suppressed the struggle of the Kashmiri people for the right of self-determination, so the life in IIOJK is marked with extrajudicial killings, illegal arrest of Kashmiri people, abuse of women, communication blockade and denial of access to independent observers to IIOJK.

Cheng Xizhong said, the Kashmir issue is a dispute left over from history and should be properly resolved by peaceful means in accordance with the UN Charter, relevant Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements.

The Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan has always been on the agenda of the UN Security Council, which should continue to pay attention to the situation in IIOJK according to the development of the situation.

The review by the Security Council will help ease the tension in the region and promote the proper settlement of relevant issues.

He said, as a permanent member of the Security Council, China will continue to play a constructive role in maintaining regional peace and stability. India should also seriously consider and actively respond to the demands of the members of the Security Council.