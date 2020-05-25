UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's Legendary Olympic Hockey Hero Singh Dies At 95

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 10:20 AM

India's legendary Olympic hockey hero Singh dies at 95

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :Balbir Singh, who won three Olympic hockey golds for India and became one his country's biggest sporting heroes, has died at the age of 95, his family said Monday.

Singh was in teams that won the Olympic title in London in 1948 and Helsinki in 1952 and led the side that won in Melbourne in 1956. His five goals in the 6-1 defeat of the Netherlands in 1952 remain a record for an Olympic final.

India beat the former colonial power Great Britain 4-0 in the 1948 final which came only a few months after his country's troubled independence.

Singh scored two of India's goals at Wembley stadium and became one of the biggest stars of the Games.

"I was on top of the world," he said later.

"It was very special to beat the former rulers in their country." Singh was also the manager of the Indian side that won the 1975 World Cup. "He was a hard task master," said Ajit Pal Singh, who was captain of the 1975 team.

"I still remember how he imbibed, self belief and unity which helped us to win," Pal Singh told Press Trust of India news agency.

Singh was one of the key figures in India's golden era of hockey dominance. The men's team have not won an Olympic title since their eighth gold at the 1980 Moscow Games.

Singh had been in hospital after suffering three heart attacks in recent weeks.

Related Topics

India Hockey World Moscow Died Melbourne London Helsinki Independence Netherlands Gold Olympics Family Top Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 25 May 2020

6 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

56 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits security and service de ..

12 hours ago

SDTPS inaugurates Khorfakkan Monument

14 hours ago

US reports 1,127 coronavirus deaths, fatalities up ..

15 hours ago

Russia reports 8,599 new coronavirus cases, a reco ..

15 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.