UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) , Sep 24 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday drew the attention of the global community towards India's massive military buildup with nuclear weapons, saying the situation could "erode mutual deterrence" with Pakistan.

"India's military build-up, development of advanced nuclear weapons and acquisition of destabilizing conventional capabilities can erode mutual deterrence between the two countries," the prime minister said, in his address at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The prime minister said it was "essential to prevent another conflict between Pakistan and India".

He said Pakistan desired peace with India as with all its neighbours, however, stressed that sustainable peace in South Asia was "contingent upon resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute" in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

He recalled that Pakistan reaffirmed the 2003 ceasefire understanding along the Line of Control with a "hope that it would lead to a rethink of the strategy in New Delhi".

Imran Khan said India had undertaken a series of illegal and unilateral measures in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir since August 5, 2019.

He mentioned that India had unleashed a reign of terror by an occupation force of 900,000, jailed senior Kashmiri leadership and imposed a clampdown on media and internet.

He said the abduction of 13,000 young Kashmiris, extra-judicial killing of hundreds of innocent Kashmiris in fake "encounters" and collective punishments by destroying entire neighbourhoods and villages was a norm.

The prime minister said Pakistan had unveiled a detailed dossier on gross and systematic violations of human rights by the Indian security forces in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

"This repression is accompanied by illegal efforts to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory, and transform it from a Muslim majority into a Muslim minority," he said.

Indian actions violate the resolutions of the UN Security Council on Jammu and Kashmir.

Khan said the resolutions clearly prescribed that the "final disposition" of the disputed territory should be decided by its people, through a free and impartial plebiscite held under the UN auspices.

He stressed that India's actions in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir also violated international human rights and humanitarian laws including the 4th Geneva Convention and amounted to "war crimes" and "crimes against humanity."