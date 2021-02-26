BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :India must take practical actions and stop suppressing struggle of Kashmiri people fighting for their right to self determination, reduce deployment of heavy troops and weaponry if the Indian side is really sincere in achieving a lasting ceasefire with Pakistan, Cheng Xizhong, visiting professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law said on Friday.

"If India is really sincere in achieving a ceasefire with Pakistan, it must take practical actions: first, stop suppressing the struggle of the Kashmiri people fighting for their right of self-determination in IIOJK; second, gradually reduce the deployment of heavy troops and weaponry along LoC and other sectors; and third, start diplomatic dialogue with Pakistan.

The international community is waiting patiently for India's actual actions," he said in a statement issued here.

India and Pakistan have agreed on strict observance of ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and other sectors, with effect from Wednesday midnight.

Terming it a good news, he said, to action a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, first, can avoid more unnecessary casualties; second, can eliminate the occurrence of unexpected events; third, will help the two countries focus on social and economic development; fourth, is conducive to peace and stability in South Asia.

Cheng Xizhong remarked that the ceasefire is the result of Pakistan's sustained diplomatic efforts as Pakistan desires to maintain peaceful relations with all its neighbors including India.

He said, India and Pakistan reached a cease-fire agreement as early as in 2003. The two countries also established the mechanism of hotline contact and border flag meetings.

This time the new ceasefire agreement took place after discussions between the Director General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan. "I remember that in the past 20 years, the two militaries reached similar ceasefire agreements on many occasions." He said the ceasefire agreement between the Indian and Pakistani militaries has never been truly implemented as the key problem lies in India's sincerity. Without India's sincerity, it is impossible to achieve permanent ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

According to Cheng Xizhong's observation, India creates tension with its neighbors when India's domestic political situation needs it. In terms of relations with neighboring countries, India often blows hot and cold and has no sincerity at all.

This time, the new ceasefire agreement with Pakistan is likely to be closely related to India's need to concentrate its forces to deal with the struggle of the Kashmiri people fighting for their right of self-determination in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), as well as India's numerous domestic problems.