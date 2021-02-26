UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's Sincerity Must For Achieving Permanent Ceasefire Along LoC: Cheng Xizhong

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 05:20 PM

India's sincerity must for achieving permanent ceasefire along LoC: Cheng Xizhong

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :India must take practical actions and stop suppressing struggle of Kashmiri people fighting for their right to self determination, reduce deployment of heavy troops and weaponry if the Indian side is really sincere in achieving a lasting ceasefire with Pakistan, Cheng Xizhong, visiting professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law said on Friday.

"If India is really sincere in achieving a ceasefire with Pakistan, it must take practical actions: first, stop suppressing the struggle of the Kashmiri people fighting for their right of self-determination in IIOJK; second, gradually reduce the deployment of heavy troops and weaponry along LoC and other sectors; and third, start diplomatic dialogue with Pakistan.

The international community is waiting patiently for India's actual actions," he said in a statement issued here.

India and Pakistan have agreed on strict observance of ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and other sectors, with effect from Wednesday midnight.

Terming it a good news, he said, to action a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, first, can avoid more unnecessary casualties; second, can eliminate the occurrence of unexpected events; third, will help the two countries focus on social and economic development; fourth, is conducive to peace and stability in South Asia.

Cheng Xizhong remarked that the ceasefire is the result of Pakistan's sustained diplomatic efforts as Pakistan desires to maintain peaceful relations with all its neighbors including India.

He said, India and Pakistan reached a cease-fire agreement as early as in 2003. The two countries also established the mechanism of hotline contact and border flag meetings.

This time the new ceasefire agreement took place after discussions between the Director General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan. "I remember that in the past 20 years, the two militaries reached similar ceasefire agreements on many occasions." He said the ceasefire agreement between the Indian and Pakistani militaries has never been truly implemented as the key problem lies in India's sincerity. Without India's sincerity, it is impossible to achieve permanent ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

According to Cheng Xizhong's observation, India creates tension with its neighbors when India's domestic political situation needs it. In terms of relations with neighboring countries, India often blows hot and cold and has no sincerity at all.

This time, the new ceasefire agreement with Pakistan is likely to be closely related to India's need to concentrate its forces to deal with the struggle of the Kashmiri people fighting for their right of self-determination in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), as well as India's numerous domestic problems.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Jammu Border All From Agreement Asia

Recent Stories

87,263 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been adminis ..

26 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Indian Minister of E ..

1 hour ago

‏UAE announces 3,498 new COVID-19 cases, 2,478 r ..

2 hours ago

Struck new agreement with Qatar for LNG import, sa ..

2 hours ago

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques makes telephone ..

3 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $65.42 a barrel

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.