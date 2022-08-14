UrduPoint.com

'India's Warren Buffet' Dies Days After Airline Launch

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2022 | 12:00 PM

'India's Warren Buffet' dies days after airline launch

Mumbai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Colourful stock market billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala -- dubbed by local media India's Warren Buffet -- has died, his office said Sunday, just a week after he launched the country's newest airline.

Calling the 62-year-old "indomitable", Prime Minister Narendra Modi echoed tributes from other senior officials, tweeting that the death of the tycoon was "saddening." The "Big Bull of Dalal Street" -- the Wall Street of Mumbai -- had a net worth of $3.5 billion with significant holdings in more than 30 Indian blue chip stocks.

Jhunjhunwala had invested $35 million for an estimated 40 percent stake in Akasa Air which made its maiden flight in the Asian country's crowded aviation market last Sunday.

Having made his money betting on stocks and lacking any experience in the airline industry, the decision to enter the capital-intensive sector raised eyebrows.

"A lot of people question why I've started an airline. Rather than answer them, I say I'm prepared for failure," he told an industry event in February.

"It's better to have tried and failed than not tried at all," he said. "I hope to prove people wrong. Now it's become a matter of ego.""Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world," Modi said.

Jhunjhunwala's office confirmed to AFP that he died on Sunday morning, without giving further details.

Related Topics

India Mumbai Prime Minister World Narendra Modi Died Money February Stocks Sunday Market Media Event All From Industry Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

3 hours ago
 Pakistanis are known for their passion, character ..

Pakistanis are known for their passion, character and hard work and the best man ..

12 hours ago
 AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

12 hours ago
 Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first ..

Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first time in New York to mark count ..

12 hours ago
 National Assembly completes four parliamentary yea ..

National Assembly completes four parliamentary years

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.