Indonesia Tightens Micro Restrictions Amid Surge In COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 03:50 PM

Indonesia tightens micro restrictions amid surge in COVID-19 cases

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) --:The Indonesian government decided to tightened the micro-scale restrictions and extended them from June 22 to July 5 amidst the surge in the COVID-19 transmission, an official said on Monday.

Offices located in red zones are allowed to hold a maximum of 25 percent of employees, and those in other zones are permitted to hold a maximum of 50 percent of staff, said Airlangga Hartarto, chief of the COVID-19 Handling and National Economic Recovery Committee and coordinating minister for economic affairs.

According to the regulation, public areas such as markets, shopping centers, restaurants and cafes in red zones are allowed to operate until 8:00 p.m. with a maximum of 25 percent of visitors, while groceries, pharmacies, and important sectors can operate fully.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

