Indonesian Fishing Crew Rescued Off Australia's West Coast

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 03:20 PM

Indonesian fishing crew rescued off Australia's west coast

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :The crew of an Indonesian fishing trawler that was "clinging to their vessel" in bad weather has been rescued off Australia's west coast, a top Canberra official said Sunday.

The boat had started sinking in the Indian Ocean on Thursday with 20 crew members on board, Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton said in a statement.

Australian air force planes dropped life rafts for the crew, stranded 670 nautical miles west of Perth, before a Japanese fishing vessel picked them up on Saturday.

Dutton said the crew had been "clinging to their vessel", and the rescue efforts took place "in bad weather and high sea state".

The survivors were transferred to the Australian navy ship HMAS Anzac on Saturday afternoon.

"The fishermen are receiving medical support," Dutton added.

"One requires urgent care and will be transferred by Anzac's embarked MH-60R helicopter to a Perth hospital when in range of the coast tonight."The ship will then take the remaining fishermen to their home port in Bali, where they are expected to arrive late next week.

