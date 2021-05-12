UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Inflation Fears Rout Global Equity Markets

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 08:30 AM

Inflation fears rout global equity markets

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Equity markets across the world tumbled Tuesday as fears of spiking inflation set off a wave of selling across most bourses.

London stocks dived over 3.0 percent at one point before recovering some ground to close 2.5 percent lower.

Paris fell 1.9 percent and Frankfurt 1.8 percent.

Wall Street stocks also retreated, although the Nasdaq finished almost flat following a wave of bargain-hunting.

"European stock markets have taken a beating today over concerns about rising inflation expectations," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

Traders are fearful that surging inflation could force the world's central banks to wind back ultra-loose monetary policies earlier than forecast and damage the post-Covid recovery.

Earlier, Tokyo and Taipei each dropped more than 3.0 percent, while Hong Kong was off 2.0 percent.

Data showed a 6.8 percent rise in Chinese factory gate prices last month, the biggest jump in almost four years.

That is due to a rally in commodity prices -- particularly widely used copper and iron ore -- which has markets concerned that costs will spiral.

"Investors do appear to be freaking out a little bit over the recent sharp rise in commodity prices that we've seen in the past few weeks," said Hewson.

The yield on the 10-year US Treasury rose back above 1.6 percent, a move typically reflecting concerns about rising prices.

Analyst Patrick O'Hare at Briefing.com said markets were "wrestling with the general sentiment that most stocks are over-extended and due for a pullback, if not an actual correction.

" US stock indices have soared to new heights on the prospects of a rebound in the economy, but there are concerns that share prices may have risen too far.

"This is a cutting of the fat," O'Hare said. "It's also a reminder that valuation always matters." All eyes are now on the release this week of crucial data on US retail sales and consumer prices, with expectations for a sharp rise as the world's top economy reopens and vaccines allow people to return to normal life.

"Inflation is what keeps investors up at night," said Swissquote analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya.

"And the latest Chinese figures did not help soothing investors' nerves," she added.

- Key figures around 2050 GMT - New York - Dow: DOWN 1.4 percent at 34,269.16 (close) New York - S&P 500: DOWN 0.9 percent at 4,152.10 (close) New York - Nasdaq: DOWN 1.0 percent at 13,389.43 (close) London - FTSE 100: DOWN 2.5 percent at 6,947.99 (close) Frankfurt - DAX 30: DOWN 1.8 percent at 15,119.75 (close) Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 1.9 percent at 6,267.39 (close) EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 1.9 percent at 3,946.06 (close) Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 3.1 percent at 28,608.59 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 2.0 percent at 28,013.81 (close) Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.4 percent at 3,441.85 (close) Euro/dollar: UP at $1.2148 from $1.2129 at 2100 GMT Pound/dollar: UP at $1.4140 from $1.4118 Euro/pound: FLAT 85.91 pence Dollar/yen: DOWN at 108.62 Yen from 108.81 yenBrent North Sea crude: UP 0.3 percent at $68.55 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: UP 0.6 percent at $65.28 per barrel

Related Topics

World China London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo Taipei New York United Kingdom Euro May Stocks Market All From Share Top Fat

Recent Stories

Rulers, crown princes congratulate President, Vice ..

6 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid al-Fitr greetings ..

7 hours ago

DIA assigns 471 mosques and musallas for Eid al-Fi ..

8 hours ago

Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship for men and ..

9 hours ago

93,359 people vaccinated against corona in Faisala ..

6 hours ago

All out efforts being made to reduce crime in capi ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.