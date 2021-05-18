Injury-hit Dodgers complete Pujols signing

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :The Los Angeles Dodgers completed the signing of Albert Pujols on Monday, the future Hall of Famer joining the World Series champions on a one-year deal after his shock exit from the Los Angeles Angels.

The 41-year-old slugger -- who leads the rankings amongst currently active players for home runs, RBIs, runs scored and appearances -- bolsters a Dodgers line-up that has been beset by a slew of injuries this season.

Pujols was let go by the Angels on May 6 in a move that took Major League Baseball by surprise.

Pujols provides the Dodgers with another option at first base, where the Dodgers have been rocked by injuries to key personnel this season, including Cody Bellinger and Edwin Rios.

Outfielder A.J. Pollock has also succumbed to injury while on Saturday shortstop and World Series Most Valuable Player Corey Seager suffered a broken hand after being hit by a pitch in a victory over the Miami Marlins.

Pujols was once regarded as one of the most reliable hitter in baseball during a decade with the St. Louis Cardinals where his batting average was above .300 in 10 of his 11 seasons with the club.

However, his average dipped below .300 for the entirety of his career with the Angels, who signed him with a 10-year, $253 million contract in 2011.

This season, Pujols has averaged only .198 from 92 plate appearances in 24 games.