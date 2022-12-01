UrduPoint.com

Int'l Arrivals To Vietnam Hike In 11 Months

Published December 01, 2022

HANOI, Dec. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) --:Vietnam saw approximately 3 million international arrivals in the first 11 months of this year, surging 21 times from the same period last year, but still much lower than the pre-pandemic period in 2019, the country's General Statistics Office said on Thursday.

From January to November, visitors entering the country by air reached more than 2.6 million, accounting for over 88.9 percent of the total.

In the 11-month period, nearly 2.1 million foreign visitors to Vietnam were from Asia, surging 17 times compared to the same period last year.

Vietnam received a record number of over 18 million international arrivals in 2019. In 2020 and 2021, the number of international arrivals to Vietnam plunged 78.7 percent and 95.9 percent respectively.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

