Iran Accuses Israel Of Killing Top Nuclear Scientist, Vows 'revenge'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 seconds ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 08:40 AM

Iran accuses Israel of killing top nuclear scientist, vows 'revenge'

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :Iran said one of its most prominent nuclear scientists was assassinated Friday in an attack outside Tehran, blaming arch foe Israel and warning of "severe revenge".

The assassination threatens to escalate tensions between Iran and the US and its close ally Israel, with some warning of the risk of a major conflict in the middle East.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, 59, was "seriously wounded" when assailants targeted his car before being engaged in a gunfight with his bodyguards, the defence ministry said.

It added that Fakhrizadeh, who headed the ministry's reasearch and innovation organisation, was later "martyred" after medics failed to revive him.

The United States slapped sanctions on Fakhrizadeh in 2008 for "activities and transactions that contributed to the development of Iran's nuclear programme", and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu once described him as the father of Iran's nuclear weapons programme.

Fakhrizadeh was targeted while travelling near Absard city in Tehran province's eastern Damavand county.

A state television reporter said a pickup truck carrying explosives concealed under a pile of wood exploded in front of his car, before it was sprayed with bullets from an SUV.

Images from the scene showed a black sedan on the side of the road, its windshield pockmarked with bullet holes. A pool of blood was seen on the asphalt.

