Iran atomic agency says nuclear facility hit by act of 'terrorism'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Iran's atomic energy organisation said Sunday the Natanz nuclear facility was hit by a terrorist act, hours after it said an "accident" had caused a power failure there.

Iran stresses the need "for the international community and the International Atomic Energy Agency to confront this anti-nuclear (act of) terrorism," said Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of the Iran Atomic Energy Organisation (IAEO), in a statement carried by state television.

IAEO spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi had said earlier there had been "an accident in part of the electrical circuit of the enrichment facility" at the Natanz complex.