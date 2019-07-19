UrduPoint.com
Iran Deputy FM Hints US Downed 'own' Drone 'by Mistake'

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 10:50 AM

Iran deputy FM hints US downed 'own' drone 'by mistake'

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Iran's deputy foreign minister Abbas Araghchi denied on Friday having lost any drone recently and hinted that the US could have downed their own "by mistake.""We have not lost any drone in the Strait of Hormuz nor anywhere else.

I am worried that USS Boxer has shot down their own UAS by mistake!" Araghchi tweeted, after the United States claimed it downed an unmanned Iranian aircraft.

