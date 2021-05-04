UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Police Probe Swiss Diplomat's Death After 'fall'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 05:20 PM

Iran police probe Swiss diplomat's death after 'fall'

Tehran, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Iranian police have announced an investigation into the death of a Swiss diplomat whose body a rescue official said was found Tuesday morning at the foot of a tower block.

"Specialised police units are in the process of examining" the circumstances around the death of a "52-year-old Swiss citizen employed by the Swiss embassy in Tehran," the national police said in a brief online statement.

Mojtaba Khaledi, spokesman for the national rescue service, said that the body was found in the morning after the diplomat "fell from a (residential) tower in Kamranieh," a northern district of Tehran.

Khaledi told AFP that the diplomat lived in the tower block and had fallen from the seventeenth floor.

In a message to AFP's Geneva office, Switzerland's foreign ministry confirmed that "a Swiss employee of the Swiss Embassy in Tehran died in a fatal incident on Tuesday".

The Swiss embassy in Iran was in touch with local authorities over the matter, the ministry added.

The Swiss embassy handles US interests in Iran, since ties between Washington and Tehran were cut in the aftermath of the 1979 Islamic revolution.

Related Topics

Police Iran Washington Died Tehran Geneva Switzerland From Employment

Recent Stories

112,239 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

3 minutes ago

Flydubai grows its network to more than 80 destina ..

3 minutes ago

Eid al-Fitr holiday for private sector starts Rama ..

18 minutes ago

Cabinet approves two ordinances as part of elector ..

28 minutes ago

Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account permanently ban ..

35 minutes ago

Khalifa Foundation distributes aid to displaced Ir ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.