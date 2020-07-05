UrduPoint.com
Iran Reports New Record One-day Virus Death Toll Of 163: Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 03:50 PM

Iran reports new record one-day virus death toll of 163: official

Tehran, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Iranian health authorities on Sunday announced 163 new deaths due to the COVID-19 disease, the country's highest official one-day toll since the outbreak began in February.

The previous record of 162 deaths was announced on Monday in the Islamic republic, which has been battling the middle East's deadliest outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

The new deaths bring the total toll in Iran to 11,571, health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on state television.

"In the past 24 hours, 2,560 people have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections to 240,438," Lari added.

Official figures have shown a rising trajectory in fatalities and new confirmed cases since Iran reported a near-two month low in daily recorded infections in early May.

The increase has prompted the government to make the wearing of masks mandatory in enclosed public spaces in an effort to combat the spread of the virus.

