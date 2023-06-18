Iraqi pilgrims commend high quality services at Jadidat Arar Land Port

Arar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Pilgrims coming from the brotherly Republic of Iraq have commended the high-quality services and the state-of-the-art equipment at Jadidat Arar Land Port in the Kingdom's Northern Border region.

The pilgrims, totaled 16,000, expressed thanks and gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and HRH Crown Prince, for the services and facilitation offered by the government agencies concerned with Hajj affairs.

A pilgrim hall has been recently set up at the Jadidat Arar Land Port to upgrade the services offered to pilgrims and ensure smooth work procedures. The hall was built on an area of 9,000 square meters, with a capacity of more than 20,000 pilgrims, and more than 400 buses per day, 68 passport counters, in addition to 6 areas designated for inspection and inspection operations.