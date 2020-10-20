Ireland is first EU country to re-enter lockdown but keeps schools open

Dublin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Ireland will be the first EU country to return to coronavirus lockdown, prime minister Micheal Martin said Monday, issuing a nationwide "stay at home" order but insisting schools will stay open.

Measures coming into effect for six weeks from midnight on Wednesday (2300 GMT) will also see all non-essential retail businesses close and bars and restaurants limited to takeaway service only.