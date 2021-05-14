Ireland rejects Facebook bid to block regulatory data probe

(@FahadShabbir)

Dublin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Ireland's High Court on Friday rejected Facebook's bid to block a regulatory probe that could potentially stop data transfers from the European Union to the United States.

"I refuse all of the reliefs sought by (Facebook Ireland) and dismiss the claims made by it in the proceedings," read a statement from High Court judge David Barniville, dismissing its challenge against the Data Protection Commissioner's decision to hold a probe.