UrduPoint.com

Ireland V South Africa 2nd T20 Scores

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 06, 2022 | 10:00 AM

Ireland v South Africa 2nd T20 scores

Bristol, United Kingdom, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :Brief scores from the second Twenty20 international between Ireland and South Africa on Friday: At Bristol South Africa 182-6, 20 overs (R Hendricks 42; G Delany 2-24) v Ireland 138, 18.5 overs (H Tector 34; W Parnell 5-30, D Pretorius 3-33) result: South Africa won by 44 runsSeries: South Africa win two-match series 2-0

Related Topics

Bristol Ireland South Africa From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 August 2022

42 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 6th Aug ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 6th August 2022

47 minutes ago
 Govt to conduct elections as per schedule: Kaira

Govt to conduct elections as per schedule: Kaira

8 hours ago
 CWG Wrestling: Inam wins silver, Inayatullah takes ..

CWG Wrestling: Inam wins silver, Inayatullah takes bronze

8 hours ago
 Commissioner attends flag hoisting ceremony organi ..

Commissioner attends flag hoisting ceremony organized by traders

8 hours ago
 Global food prices decline in July, but future sup ..

Global food prices decline in July, but future supply worries remain: UN agency

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.