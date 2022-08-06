Ireland v South Africa 2nd T20 scores

(@FahadShabbir)

Bristol, United Kingdom, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :Brief scores from the second Twenty20 international between Ireland and South Africa on Friday: At Bristol South Africa 182-6, 20 overs (R Hendricks 42; G Delany 2-24) v Ireland 138, 18.5 overs (H Tector 34; W Parnell 5-30, D Pretorius 3-33) result: South Africa won by 44 runsSeries: South Africa win two-match series 2-0