Irish Buoyant Ahead Of Three-way Fight For Six Nations Title

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 09:40 AM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Ireland believe they have a "cracking opportunity" to win the Six Nations when they face France in Saturday's coronavirus-delayed final round of matches.

Some 237 days after the coronavirus pandemic brought the tournament to a halt Ireland, currently a point ahead of title rivals England and France, have the destiny of the Championship in their hands.

Ireland will be crowned champions if they win away to France with a bonus-point, achieved by scoring four or more tries.

With the Stade de France match the last of the day's three fixtures, both the Irish and the French will kick-off knowing exactly what they need to do.

"It just presents a cracking opportunity for us tomorrow for us to go out there and express ourselves and win a game of rugby," said Ireland forwards coach Simon Easterby.

Ireland thrashed Italy 50-17 in last week's Covid-delayed clash in Dublin, while France were impressive during a 38-21 warm-up win over Wales.

"We could score four tries but they (France) are so dangerous they could score six," said Andy Farrell, the Ireland coach and father of England captain Owen ahead of a match where Ireland prop Cian Healy will win his 100th cap.

France would have been bidding for a Grand Slam under new coach Fabien Galthie but for a surprise fourth-round defeat by Scotland.

That match saw France hurt by prop Mohamed Haouas's red-card as they had been when Sebastien Vahaamahina was sent off for a similarly reckless piece of foul play during a World Cup quarter-final defeat by Wales in Japan last year.

If France can keep 15 players on the field, they could win their first Six Nations title for a decade.

They will first need a clean bill of health and France team manager Raphael Ibanez said Friday there were no coronavirus cases in his squad despite sharing a training ground with their female counterparts who have suffered an outbreak.

