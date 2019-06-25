UrduPoint.com
Irishman Breen To Drive For Hyundai At Finland Rally

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 03:20 PM

Irishman Breen to drive for Hyundai at Finland rally

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Hyundai Motorsport said Tuesday it would add Irish driver Craig Breen to its lineup for the rally of Finland, round nine of the world championship.

Breen's one-off appearance will boost the team's chances in one of the fastest and most challenging rallies of the year from August 1-4, the firm said in a statement.

Breen brings added experience to the Hyundai lineup of drivers Thierry Neuville and Andreas Mikkelsen.

"Finland is the rally I've done most in the WRC so I hope I can bring something to the team," said Breen, 29, veteran of 58 world championship rallies including third place in Finland in 2016.

Hyundai lead the constructors championship by 46 points with six rounds remaining while Neuville stands third in the drivers championship behind Ott Tanak of Estonia and France's Sebastien Ogier, both of Citroen.

