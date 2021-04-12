UrduPoint.com
Israel 'of Course' Behind Nuclear Site Attack: Iran Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 12:10 PM

Israel 'of course' behind nuclear site attack: Iran foreign ministry

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Iran's foreign ministry said Monday Israel was "of course" behind an attack on the Natanz uranium enrichment plant the previous day, and vowed "revenge... in due time".

"Of course the Zionist regime, with this action, tried to take revenge on the people of Iran for their patience and wise attitude regarding the lifting of (US) sanctions," spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said at a press conference.

