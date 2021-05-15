UrduPoint.com
Israel Strikes Gaza Building Hosting Associated Press, Al-Jazeera: AFP

Sat 15th May 2021 | 06:00 PM

Israel strikes Gaza building hosting Associated Press, Al-Jazeera: AFP

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :Israel's army destroyed in an air strike Saturday the 13-floor building housing Qatar-based Al-Jazeera television and American news agency The Associated Press in the Gaza Strip, AFP journalists said.

Israel "destroyed Jala Tower in the Gaza Strip, which contains the Al-Jazeera office and other international press offices," Al-Jazeera said in a tweet, with an AP journalist saying the army had warned the tower's owner ahead of the strike.

