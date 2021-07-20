Israeli army fires into Lebanon after rocket attacks

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Israel struck Lebanon with artillery fire Tuesday morning in response to earlier rocket attacks, the Israeli army said.

"2 rockets were fired from Lebanon toward northern Israel. 1 of the rockets was intercepted by the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System & the second rocket fell in an open area inside Israel," the Israel Defence Forces said in a tweet.

In response, it said, IDF artillery had struck Lebanon.