Israeli PM Says Gaza Building Housing Media 'legitimate Target'

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 09:00 PM

Israeli PM says Gaza building housing media 'legitimate target'

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday defended the strike on the Gaza tower that housed the Associated Press and Al Jazeera bureaus, alleging it also hosted a Palestinian "terrorist" intelligence office.

"An intelligence office for the Palestinian terrorist organization (was) housed in that building that plots and organizes the terror attacks against Israeli civilians," Netanyahu told CBS news.

"So it is a perfectly legitimate target. I can tell you that we took every precaution to make sure that there were no civilian injuries, in fact, no deaths."

More Stories From Miscellaneous

