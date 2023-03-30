UrduPoint.com

Israeli Strikes Near Damascus Wound Two Soldiers: Syria

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Israeli strikes near Damascus wound two soldiers: Syria

Damascus, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Israel carried out missile strikes near Damascus early Thursday that wounded two soldiers, Syria's defence ministry said.

During more than a decade of war in Syria, Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on Syrian territory.

Explosions were heard in the Syrian capital early Thursday morning, an AFP correspondent reported.

"At around 01:20 am, the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial aggression from the direction of the occupied Golan Heights targeting several positions in the vicinity of Damascus," Syria's defence ministry said.

It did not provide any details on the targets but said the strikes wounded two soldiers and caused material damage.

Syria's air defences intercepted several missiles, the ministry added.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, said a building south of the capital was destroyed.

Syria's foreign ministry condemned the strikes, accusing Israel in a statement of trying to "escape internal divisions", as the country faces a severe domestic crisis over controversial judicial reforms.

