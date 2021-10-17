Italian strugglers Salernitana axe coach Castori

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Salernitana, promoted to Italy's Serie A this season, said Sunday they had fired coach Fabrizio Castori after a series of defeats.

A 2-1 loss to Spezia on Saturday, the club's sixth defeat of the season, was the final straw.

"U.S. Salernitana 1919 announces that Fabrizio Castori has been relieved of his duties as first team trainer," the club said on its website, thanking him for "his professionalism and the goals achieved".

Salernitana returned to Serie A this season for the first time since 1998-99, but have struggled and are second bottom of the table despite recruiting highly experienced former French international Franck Ribery.

The club said it could not tolerate a "submissive and defeatist attitude" on the part of those who should "want to go beyond the limits".

"We don't lack technique and we don't lack potential," it said, adding that whoever is brought on board as new coach will have to "motivate and animate" the team.