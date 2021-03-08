UrduPoint.com
Italy Arrests Algerian Suspected Of Aiding 2015 Paris Attackers

Mon 08th March 2021

Italy arrests Algerian suspected of aiding 2015 Paris attackers

Rome, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Italian police said Monday they had arrested a 36-year-old Algerian on suspicion of belonging to the Islamic State group and helping the authors of the 2015 attacks in Paris.

According to anti-terrorism investigators in the southern city of Bari, the man gave direct support to the suicide bombers and gunmen, to whom he "guaranteed the availability of forged documents", a police statement said.

