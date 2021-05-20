UrduPoint.com
Italy's Vendrame Sprints To Giro D'Italia 12th Stage Win

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 08:50 PM

Italy's Vendrame sprints to Giro d'Italia 12th stage win

Bagno di Romagna, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Italy's Andrea Vendrame of the AG2R Citroen team won a sprint finish for the 12th stage of the Giro d'Italia on Thursday.

Vendrame finished ahead of Australia's Chris Hamilton, his final breakaway companion, with Italy's Gianluca Brambilla third after the 212km run from Siena in Tuscany to Bagno di Romagna.

