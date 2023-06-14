UrduPoint.com

Ivorian Pilgrims Hail Implementation Of Makkah Route

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Ivorian pilgrims hail implementation of Makkah route

Abidjan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Pilgrims from the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire have expressed happiness to able to perform Hajj this year and to have the Makkah Route initiative implemented in their country.

Interviewed at the Abidjan International Airport on their way to Saudi Arabia, Ivorian pilgrims said that it is a great honor to have their country chosen among the countries benefiting from the Makkah Route initiative, expressing their gratitude and appreciation for the "generous gesture" from the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Saudi Crown Prince.

They also commended the excellent reception and hospitality they received at the initiative's lounge at the airport, adding that carrying out the procedures in their country accelerates the travel process and alleviates their burdens.

