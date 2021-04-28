UrduPoint.com
Jailed Kashmiri Inmates In India, IIOJK Suffer By Combination Of UK Variant, New Double Mutant Variant B.1.617 COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

Jailed Kashmiri inmates in India, IIOJK suffer by combination of UK Variant, new double mutant variant B.1.617 COVID-19

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) : Apr 28 (APP):In the back drop of ongoing combination of UK Variant and a new double mutant variant B.1.617 form of coronavirus emerging in India and 480 million already active cases and WHO declaring the situation beyond heartbreaking with one death in every 4 minutes in India and 243 people getting affected per minute, the condition of jailed Kashmir freedom movement activists including the Chairman of his own faction of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Farooq Ahmed Dar languishing in the notorious Tihar Jail in New Delhi and other Indian as well as IIOJK jails were getting much precarious following continual ongoing sharp spike of the pandemic in India besides the Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK), says a report reaching here Wednesday from across the Line of Control (IIOJK).

The report revealed that Mrs, Assabah Khan Wife of Farooq Ahmad Dar S/O Ghulam Rasool Dar Chairman JKLF R currently lodged at Central Jail no 8 Ward No 2 Tihar Prison, New Delhi has sought the Indian authorities to furnish here a RT PCR ( Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction ) Report of her husband Farooq Ahmed Dar, the JKLF Chairman, currently lying behind the bars in Delhi's Tihar Jail since past many years.

Seeking SOS through her letter addressed to the Indian authorities Mrs. Assabah Khan said "In the backdrop of Combination of UK Variant and a new double mutant variant B.1.617 emerging in India and 480 million already active cases and WHO declaring the situation beyond heartbreaking with one death in every 4 minutes in India and 243 people getting affected per minute, I request you with utmost obeisance to ask the RMO Dr Vijay to furnish a RT PCR ( Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction ) Report of Farooq Sb".

" I am ready to bear all the expenses of his report and medication", Mrs. Khan said adding "this is also for overall safety of other inmates", he added.

"With Crematoriums overflowing and Indians asked to bury their dead bodies in backyards best would be to recommend for sending these people home to lessen the overcrowding of Jail's by asking families to share their responsibility", Assabah Khan demanded in view of the fast deteriorating conditions of the jailed Kashmiri inmates languishing in Jails in India besides in IIOJK, the report added. Ends / APP / AHR.

