UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jalibert Boots Bordeaux Past Racing Into Euro Semis

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 07:30 PM

Jalibert boots Bordeaux past Racing into Euro semis

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :France fly-half Mathieu Jalibert kicked eight penalties, including the decisive 55-metre winner two minutes into injury time, to help Bordeaux-Begles to a dramatic 24-21 victory over Racing 92 in the European Champions Cup quarter-finals on Sunday.

A tight match saw Jalibert land three first-half penalties, matched by an Antoine Gibert drop-goal and two Maxime Machenaud penalties for three-time European finalists Racing.

Remi Lamerat saw yellow for a trip, but Jalibert's boot kept Bordeaux, convincing winners over Bristol in the round-of-16, in the game.

Racing had flanker Baptiste Chouzenoux sent off for a shoulder charging tackle in the 64th minute.

But replacement scrum-half Teddy Iribaren nailed two late penalties to draw Racing level after the full 80 minutes.

There was drama as English referee Matthew Carley disallowed Bordeaux a try after the restart following Iribaren's second successful kick.

Yoram Moefana scampered away to dot down after Ben Lam pressured a ruck.

But Bordeaux kept their nerve, turned the screw and won one last penalty, Jalibert making no mistake from distance to bag his team's maiden European last-four appearance.

Related Topics

France Bordeaux Bristol Turkish Lira Sunday From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on cent ..

54 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on procedures for &#03 ..

1 hour ago

World Art Dubai’s 7th edition reaffirms UAE’s ..

1 hour ago

‘Cultural Faces’ becomes permanent exhibition ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Health launches &#039;Ma’kom in Rama ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates GDRFA’s building

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.