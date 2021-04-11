Jalibert Boots Bordeaux Past Racing Into Euro Semis
Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 07:30 PM
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :France fly-half Mathieu Jalibert kicked eight penalties, including the decisive 55-metre winner two minutes into injury time, to help Bordeaux-Begles to a dramatic 24-21 victory over Racing 92 in the European Champions Cup quarter-finals on Sunday.
A tight match saw Jalibert land three first-half penalties, matched by an Antoine Gibert drop-goal and two Maxime Machenaud penalties for three-time European finalists Racing.
Remi Lamerat saw yellow for a trip, but Jalibert's boot kept Bordeaux, convincing winners over Bristol in the round-of-16, in the game.
Racing had flanker Baptiste Chouzenoux sent off for a shoulder charging tackle in the 64th minute.
But replacement scrum-half Teddy Iribaren nailed two late penalties to draw Racing level after the full 80 minutes.
There was drama as English referee Matthew Carley disallowed Bordeaux a try after the restart following Iribaren's second successful kick.
Yoram Moefana scampered away to dot down after Ben Lam pressured a ruck.
But Bordeaux kept their nerve, turned the screw and won one last penalty, Jalibert making no mistake from distance to bag his team's maiden European last-four appearance.