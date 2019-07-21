UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Johnson Bracing To Become Britain's Brexit PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 10:00 AM

Johnson bracing to become Britain's Brexit PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Boris Johnson is expected to become Britain's next prime minister this week, vowing to deliver Brexit on October 31 come what may, in the face of fierce opposition in parliament.

The former London mayor is the runaway favourite to win the governing Conservative Party's leadership contest and replace Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday.

The postal ballot of 160,000 grassroots party members is expected to return Johnson, 55, as the new Conservative leader over Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt when the result is announced on Tuesday.

Any remaining ballots must be delivered by the Monday 5:00pm (1600 GMT) deadline. Bookmakers give Hunt around a one in 15 chance of victory.

While Johnson spent a relatively trouble-free Saturday, Hunt, his successor in the Foreign Office, was dealing with Iran's seizure of a British-flagged tanker in the Gulf.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Foreign Office Iran Parliament London Brexit May October Opposition

Recent Stories

GDMO discusses future of e-sports sector with orga ..

13 hours ago

Team Abu Dhabi’s reigning XCAT World champions f ..

14 hours ago

UAE Pavilion at Expo 2019 Beijing among top best f ..

15 hours ago

UAE crowned continental champions at 4th Jiu-Jitsu ..

15 hours ago

China-UAE trade reaches $11.2b in 2019 Q1, up by 1 ..

15 hours ago

WWF-Pakistan organizes Regional Workshop on Integr ..

15 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.