Birmingham, United Kingdom, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :England's Jonny Bairstow continued his brilliant year in Test cricket when he scored 106 against India at Edgbaston on Sunday.

It was the 32-year-old's third hundred in successive Tests following scores of 136 and 162 against New Zealand, as well as his fifth century at this level of 2022.

His form as a specialist batsman has justified the team management decision to relieve Bairstow of the wicketkeeper's gloves.

Jonny Bairstow's Test record in 2022 (matches, runs, highest score, hundreds, average): 8 880 162 5 67.69 Bairstow's Test hundreds in 2022 (score, opponent, venue, start date): 113 v Australia, Sydney Cricket Ground Jan 5 140 v West Indies, North Sound, Antigua Mar 8 136 v New Zealand, Trent Bridge, Nottingham Jun 10162 v New Zealand, Headingley, Leeds Jun 23106 v India, Edgbaston, Birmingham Jul 1