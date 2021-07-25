UrduPoint.com
Jordan To Lower Age Limit For COVID-19 Vaccination

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 02:10 PM

AMMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) --:Jordan will lower the age bar for getting the COVID-19 vaccine to 12 as of July 25.

Jordan's Health Minister Feras Al Hawari said that the vaccination will be optional to those aged between 12 and 18 based on their parents' approval, the state-owned Al Mamlaka tv reported on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the National Center for Security and Crises Management said the implementation of a new order obliging public sector employees to take the vaccine will start from August 5, Al Mamlaka TV reported. Those who have not been vaccinated against the COVID-19 should bring a negative PCR test to enter the workplace.

Jordan recorded on Saturday 485 new coronavirus cases and 15 deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 763,922 with the death toll rose to 9,948.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

