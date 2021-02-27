Jorge Sampaoli Named As New Coach Of French Crisis Club Marseille
Muhammad Irfan 8 seconds ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 02:00 AM
Marseille, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Marseille have appointed Jorge Sampaoli as their new coach, the troubled French club's American owner Frank McCourt announced in a statement on Friday.
Sampaoli, a much-travelled Argentine, replaces Andre Villas-Boas who was suspended on February 2.
McCourt said he wanted to start a "new chapter" and promised "profound changes" at the club, firing president Jacques-Henri Eyraud, who has become a target of fan discontent, and replacing him with sporting director Pablo Longoria.
Marseille, second when last season was cut short, are seventh this season, 20 points behind leaders Lille.