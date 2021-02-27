Jorge Sampaoli named as new coach of French crisis club Marseille

Marseille, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Marseille have appointed Jorge Sampaoli as their new coach, the troubled French club's American owner Frank McCourt announced in a statement on Friday.

Sampaoli, a much-travelled Argentine, replaces Andre Villas-Boas who was suspended on February 2.

McCourt said he wanted to start a "new chapter" and promised "profound changes" at the club, firing president Jacques-Henri Eyraud, who has become a target of fan discontent, and replacing him with sporting director Pablo Longoria.

Marseille, second when last season was cut short, are seventh this season, 20 points behind leaders Lille.