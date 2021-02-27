UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jorge Sampaoli Named As New Coach Of French Crisis Club Marseille

Muhammad Irfan 8 seconds ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 02:00 AM

Jorge Sampaoli named as new coach of French crisis club Marseille

Marseille, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Marseille have appointed Jorge Sampaoli as their new coach, the troubled French club's American owner Frank McCourt announced in a statement on Friday.

Sampaoli, a much-travelled Argentine, replaces Andre Villas-Boas who was suspended on February 2.

McCourt said he wanted to start a "new chapter" and promised "profound changes" at the club, firing president Jacques-Henri Eyraud, who has become a target of fan discontent, and replacing him with sporting director Pablo Longoria.

Marseille, second when last season was cut short, are seventh this season, 20 points behind leaders Lille.

Related Topics

Firing Lille Marseille February Coach

Recent Stories

Ireland&#039;s Sam Bennett wins Dubai Stage of UAE ..

1 hour ago

IMF Managing Director calls for strong G20 policie ..

2 hours ago

US Operation in Syria Used Precision-Guided Muniti ..

1 hour ago

Nikola acknowledges some claims were inaccurate

1 hour ago

US Intelligence Report Assesses Saudi Crown Prince ..

1 hour ago

Colombia Creates Military Command to Counter Drug ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.