UrduPoint.com

Jubilant Welcome For French Team On World Cup Return

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Jubilant welcome for French team on World Cup return

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Supporters packed a square in central Paris on Monday to give a rousing welcome to the French football team despite their loss to Argentina in a nail-biting World Cup final.

Fans filled the Place de la Concorde in central Paris to welcome the team who were driven straight to the square from the airport after touching down from Qatar.

They appeared on the balcony of the Crillon Hotel overlooking the square to a rousing welcome, AFP correspondents said.

Despite their disappointment, all 24 French players, including striker Kylian Mbappe whose hat trick failed to bring France glory, appeared on the balcony in regal style to acknowledge the applause.

"Frankly, it's magnificent, it warms the heart, it's a great pleasure to see that we were able to make so many French people proud and happy," forward Marcus Thuram told TF1 tv.

"We wanted to see them (the fans) on our return from Doha because I think it's the least we can do to come and see them and thank them for their support," he added.

Goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris told TF1 that it was a chance to "greet them (the fans), to thank them for their support and, after yesterday's pain, to seek their consolation." Supporters had been kept guessing for most of the day about whether the disappointed players would travel to central Paris to meet them.

Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera had said early Monday that the team planned to go to the place de la Concorde.

- 'Magnificent present' - But within hours, the French Football Federation (FFF) president contradicted the minister, saying the players would head home straight from the airport.

"When you don't win you don't feel like wandering down the Champs Elysees or anywhere else," Noel Le Graet told the BFMTV broadcaster, in reference to the glamorous avenue running from Concorde to the Arc de Triomphe.

But the FFF then confirmed that the event would take place.

France lost on penalties on Sunday after the match ended 3-3 following extra time, but French commentators still heaped praise on the defeated side, while highlighting the crucial role of Argentinian captain Lionel Messi.

"Invited to the coronation of Lionel Messi, Les Bleus were heroic," said L'Equipe sports newspaper.

The match was dominated by Argentina for the first 80 minutes before a quickfire double by Mbappe ignited France. Mbappe went on to score a third goal, becoming only the second player in history to grab a hat-trick in a World Cup final.

"Proud of our Bleus," read a headline on the front page of Le Parisien newspaper with a picture of the team standing together during the penalty shootout.

"Football is often more than a sport. In the run up to Christmas, this World Cup has been a magnificent present," the right-wing newspaper Le Figaro said in an editorial.

A total of 24.08 million people watched the match on Sunday on TF1 television, an all-time record audience for a French network, the channel said.

The interior ministry said that 227 people were arrested in France after the game, with 47 in Paris.

Related Topics

Football World Interior Ministry Sports Christmas France Hotel Qatar Paris Doha Argentina Sunday Event TV All From Regal Ceramics Limited Million Airport

Recent Stories

Ballon D'Or winner Benzema ends tumultuous France ..

Ballon D'Or winner Benzema ends tumultuous France career

8 hours ago
 Russia, Belarus Discussed Energy Price Parameters ..

Russia, Belarus Discussed Energy Price Parameters - Putin

8 hours ago
 Russian Representatives Will Participate in Terror ..

Russian Representatives Will Participate in Terrorist Attack Investigation in CA ..

8 hours ago
 ACE arrests accused over corruption

ACE arrests accused over corruption

8 hours ago
 Germany pauses orders of new tanks after mass brea ..

Germany pauses orders of new tanks after mass breakdown

8 hours ago
 Platforms must be upgraded as per needs: Saad Rafi ..

Platforms must be upgraded as per needs: Saad Rafique

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.