Kante fit for Chelsea, Oxlade-Chamberlain starts for Liverpool in Super Cup

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :N'Golo Kante has shaken off a knock to start for Chelsea in Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup in Istanbul against Liverpool, for whom Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain makes a first start since April 2018.

Chelsea coach Frank Lampard had said Kante was a doubt for the game after a summer plagued by fitness issues, but the Frenchman starts in one of three changes following Sunday's 4-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester United.

Olivier Giroud starts along with new recruit Christian Pulisic, with Ross Barkley dropping out as well as young duo Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham.

Oxlade-Chamberlain starts for the first time since recovering from a serious knee injury that ruled him out of almost the entirety of last season.

Roberto Firmino is a substitute for the European champions, while Adrian starts in goal in the absence of the injured Alisson Becker.

It will be the first major men's European match to be refereed by a woman, with France's Stephanie Frappart taking charge, joined by assistants Manuela Nicolosi and Michelle O'Neill.